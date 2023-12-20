A new racing event will be added to the 84th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Racing just got even bigger.

Earlier this month, the Sturgis City Council made a five-year deal with American Flat Track, a well-known dirt track motorcycle racing series. This collaboration brings A-M-A racing to the 84th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, and it will hopefully bring more motorcycle manufacturers and a younger demographic.

The inaugural race will take place on the last day of the rally. Sturgis Communications Coordinator, Deb Holland, mentioned that traditionally, downtown would reopen on the last Saturday of rally week. However, there will be changes next year as they plan to reopen it immediately after the new racing event, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Previously, we interviewed local shop owners to see whether an extra day of downtown closures would impact their businesses. One business owner stated that he didn’t think it would affect his shop.

“We hope it will bring in a new crowd for that last weekend. And, you know, we know that some people have probably already made their reservations or made their plans, but maybe there’s a new group that is saying, ‘Hey, there’s something awesome going on that last weekend. I’m going to either change my plans or I’m going to make new plans to come and be a part of this,’” said City of Sturgis Communications Coordinator Deb Holland.

Holland noted that in the future, there will be more details regarding the types of bikes racing throughout the day, and they hope to start the race at noon on Sunday.

