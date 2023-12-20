Mild through the end of the week, Snow Possible Christmas Eve

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Tonight temperatures fall into the low 30s in Rapid City with 20s on the SD Plains. Increasing clouds will take over overnight. Tomorrow, a few peaks of sun are likely throughout the day with temperatures not getting as warm as what we saw this afternoon. We are 6 days away from Christmas and chances are increasing that we see a white Christmas. There is a 50/50 chance that we see at least one inch of snow on the ground for Christmas Day. Now what do we know about this system? Moisture will likely be near the Black Hills on Christmas Eve but the snow is highly dependent on the track of the storm and the timing of the colder air. Currently we have a lower confidence of the track but we will see better information later this week as the system reaches the west coast. The system is currently spinning off the West coast hundreds of miles into the Pacific. I’ll show two scenarios on what the models are currently doing with the track. The first ne is the American model that shows the low pressure getting to the southern California coast by Friday afternoon and the track of the low will be more towards the north sitting in Central Nebraska. However, the European model is showing that the low will track along a more southerly route which possibly could limit the moisture that we could see in the Black Hills. We are still 5 days out from the system even getting remotely close to our area so there is still time for confidence to increase on the storm system’s track. Tonight, temperatures drop into the teens and 20s on the SD Plains, but temperatures remain in the 30s for the Black Hills and surrounding areas. Increasing clouds overnight tonight. Tomorrow we will see peaks of sunshine, but temperatures remain above average with the warmest air South of the Black Hills. 40s on the Plains and Northern Hills. The next three days in both NE Wyoming and the Northern Hills shows that temperatures will get into the 50s until Friday with sunshine returning in full force. Rapid City seeing those same warm temperatures but the pattern shift arrives for Christmas Eve and Day with temperatures much cooler and snow chances increasing on Sunday and Monday.

