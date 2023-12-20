Lazy “U” Motel tenants upset over lack of hot water

The water heater at the Lazy U Motel on Mount Rushmore Road broke about two weeks ago leaving renters with no hot water.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The water heater at the Lazy U Motel on Mount Rushmore Road broke about two weeks ago leaving renters with no hot water.

“Some people like me are out in dirt and cold weather all day and you know that’s all they look forward to after building the roads that everybody drives on for 20+ hours a day they really enjoy that hot water,” said Joel Reynolds a renter staying at Lazy “U” Motel.

The owner of the Lazy U says the heater has been replaced and is almost ready to hook up but he is waiting on a technician to finish the installation. He says he is doing everything he can to make the lack of hot water less inconvenient.

“We also give them some credit to lower their rent a little bit so because we know no hot water in the winter time is not bearable we understand that,” said Fengme Izou, the motel owner.

We asked what that credit came out to and Izou said it’s $20 for single tenants and $30 for more than one. Izou says this is a fair exchange for the lack of hot water.

“Yeah because our rate is already low, I don’t know how much credit they would be satisfied with but to our end, I feel yes it’s fair,” said Izou

Some renters disagree, people we spoke with say the credit isn’t enough. Reynolds says this amount is insulting when he considers the cost of finding a shower elsewhere.

“I think it’s kind of a joke because $20 for not having hot water like that, I don’t know, you’d think he would just refund it or do something more than $20. Like you know what I mean you don’t pay multiple hundreds of dollars a week for a place and not expect hot water for $20 (in return),” said Izou.

Renters have been without hot water since December 9th and were told the water heater would be installed last weekend, leaving them to wonder when the job will be done. Izou told us the water heater is scheduled to be up and running by the end of the day on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anamosa Street extension completed allowing thousands of people easier access to East side.
Anamosa Street extension opens connecting thousands of people across the area
Driver killed in head-on crash north of Sturgis
Names released in Deadwood vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
South Dakota state, citizens to receive funds from Google settlement
Stacey Bissonette changed her plea from not guilty to guilty to voluntary manslaughter.
Pine Ridge woman changes plea to guilty

Latest News

New Jersey man accused of scamming $100k from Rapid City senior citizen denied bond
New Jersey man accused of scamming $100k from woman denied bond
Woyatan Lutheran Church has been trying to fill the gap in services left by the Hope Center...
How Woyatan Lutheran Church is helping the homeless population
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
Lawrence Country quarry vote
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
RCAS redistrictiing approved