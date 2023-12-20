Keeping your drains free of oil and grease can save you money

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the holidays coming up, that means people will be cooking and sometimes those items will contain grease, and putting that grease down the drain can cause damage.

A lot of homes now have garbage disposals, and while people might think that certain types of food can clog and damage the pipes, even with the disposal. The only things that should go down the drain are water, and other liquids that are safe for drains, unlike grease and fat.

“So biggest thing with drains that we want to see is not a lot of food content or organic material going down the drains. A lot of people believe that you can just kind of put whatever down there with the garbage disposal. But really its just water down the lavatory sinks and kitchen drains. If you get any grease, try to limit that,” said Mark Falcon, owner of Loyal Plumbing.

If you do put things like fats, oils and grease down the drains and it affects more than just the pipes in the house, the homeowner could be responsible for any repairs that need to be done.

“So it is the responsibility of the homeowners so anything that, you know if theres a sewer clog, if theres a backup in the drain, if theres damage to the drain, itll be at the homeowners expense. It can cause a lot of damage and the repairs would be on the homeowner,” said Darrell Shoemaker, communications director for the city of Rapid City.

Falcon says monthly checkups on pipes, while it could cost you a bit every month, it could end up saving you more money in the long run.

