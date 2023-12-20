How Woyatan Lutheran Church is helping the homeless population

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Since the closing of the Hope Center, there’s been a gap in the services they used to provide. One North Rapid church is looking to fill that gap by providing things like a mail service and a place for homeless people to look for employment.

Woyatan Lutheran Church started a mail service when they saw the need. They recently received their license to receive mail and are looking to expand their services even more.

The next step for the church is creating a dedicated workspace for people to browse the internet and look for job opportunities in the area.

Those looking to help out the church can donate some of the things on their Christmas wish list.

”Some of the things on our wish list is maybe a couple of computers for our workstation to help with job resumes and even the mail has to be done over the internet now so we’re trying to get some of that infrastructure, pots and pans, cold weather supplies, food,” said Jonathan Old Horse the pastor at Woyatan.

In addition to computers or cookware, Old Horse says there is a need for any spare food, office supplies, and even a freezer. He says that more than anything the church needs volunteers. All donations can be brought to Woyatan Lutheran Church at 522 Anamosa Street.

