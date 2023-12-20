How Woyatan Lutheran Church is helping the homeless population

By Cody Dennis
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:19 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Since the closing of the Hope Center, there’s been a gap in the services they used to provide. One North Rapid church is looking to fill that gap by providing things like a mail service and a place for homeless people to look for employment.

Woyatan Lutheran Church started a mail service when they saw the need. They recently received their license to receive mail and are looking to expand their services even more.

The next step for the church is creating a dedicated workspace for people to browse the internet and look for job opportunities in the area.

Those looking to help out the church can donate some of the things on their Christmas wish list.

”Some of the things on our wish list is maybe a couple of computers for our workstation to help with job resumes and even the mail has to be done over the internet now so we’re trying to get some of that infrastructure, pots and pans, cold weather supplies, food,” said Jonathan Old Horse the pastor at Woyatan.

In addition to computers or cookware, Old Horse says there is a need for any spare food, office supplies, and even a freezer. He says that more than anything the church needs volunteers. All donations can be brought to Woyatan Lutheran Church at 522 Anamosa Street.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anamosa Street extension completed allowing thousands of people easier access to East side.
Anamosa Street extension opens connecting thousands of people across the area
Driver killed in head-on crash north of Sturgis
Names released in Deadwood vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
South Dakota state, citizens to receive funds from Google settlement
Stacey Bissonette changed her plea from not guilty to guilty to voluntary manslaughter.
Pine Ridge woman changes plea to guilty

Latest News

Tenants at this motel have been dealing with the lack of hot water for nearly two weeks.
Lazy “U” Motel tenants upset over lack of hot water
New Jersey man accused of scamming $100k from Rapid City senior citizen denied bond
New Jersey man accused of scamming $100k from woman denied bond
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
Lawrence Country quarry vote
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
RCAS redistrictiing approved