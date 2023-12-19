Woman, 84, trips in grocery store parking lot, dies after vehicle runs her over, police say

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Albertsons store on College Drive in Baton Rouge around 10 a.m.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Police in Louisiana are investigating after a vehicle hit and killed a woman in the parking lot of a grocery store on Monday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash happened around 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the Albertsons on College Drive.

Police identified the victim as 84-year-old Louise Calloway. Investigators said she was walking in the parking lot and fell after tripping on a raised portion of concrete.

The driver of the vehicle was navigating through the parking lot and didn’t notice Calloway on the ground, according to Baton Rouge police.

Police said the victim died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Highway 79 is now open
Man killed in head-on crash near Wall
Coats were given away Saturday in the Lakota Community Homes.
Lakota doctor and Scheels provide warm coats for kids
Sugar Shack hopes to rebuild the restaurant after its devastating loss.
UPDATE: Sugar Shack hopes to rebuild
Cornerstone Rescue Mission needs crucial items for holiday wish list

Latest News

(CNN, SPECTRUM NEWS NY1, KVIA, KRGV, THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF IMMIGRATION JUDGES,...
Immigration court backlog at more than 3 million cases
This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, shows...
FDA: Cinnamon in applesauce pouches had lead levels over 2,000 times higher than proposed limits
A mother of six who gave parenting advice on YouTube pleaded guilty to child abuse charges.
YouTube vlogger pleads guilty to child abuse
2024 Rapid City Deer Management Program
Rapid City Council approves 2024 deer management program
Women wait in a hallway Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, at a Border Patrol station in Ajo, Ariz.
Illegal crossings surge in remote areas as Congress, White House weigh major asylum limits