South Dakota Representative wants to codify sales tax rate

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - During the 2023 legislative session South Dakota lawmakers lowered sales tax from 4.5% to 4.2%. However, that decrease is set to expire in 2027.

On Dec. 15, Representative Chris Karr from Sioux Falls introduced House Bill 1001 which, if passed, would make that decrease permanent. Karr says the budget surplus proves the reduced rate is working as intended.

“The dollars are there that’s the plain and simple of it. We’ve got surpluses, we’ve had surpluses, we have foreseeable surpluses. If you look at our tax collections even taking out 0.3% at the state level we still have surpluses,” said Representative Karr.

Karr has some ideas on what to do with that surplus, too. He says some of that money should go back to taxpayers.

“There’s a trend when you have excess dollars that folks come up with ideas on how to spend them and I’m saying let’s not spend them, let’s not expend those excess dollars, let’s give ‘em back and we have enough to do that responsibly,” said Representative Karr.

If passed, this bill would cement the sales tax rate until changed by a future piece of legislation.

