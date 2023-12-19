Salvation Army donates to organizations around the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Salvation Army of the Black Hills continues its Red Kettle campaign and received its first gold coin of the season. They also donated to many organizations around the Black Hills.

Last week, the first gold coin of the year was donated in Spearfish. The coin was hidden inside a Peanuts cartoon and wrapped in a $100 bill. The beautiful 1 oz coin is a Canadian Gold Maple Leaf produced by the Royal Canadian Mint. It is 99.99% pure gold and estimated to be worth $2,271, according to one source. The coin is Canada’s official gold bullion coin and was donated to the Black Hills Red Kettle Campaign at the Wal-Mart in Spearfish. This tradition of giving gold to the campaign has been going on for 27 years.

Another coin was donated to The Salvation Army at the red kettle located at Family Fare on Mt. View Road in Rapid City. The coin was a beautiful 1 oz 1998 American Gold Eagle, valued at $2,266 according to one source.

The Salvation Army of the Black Hills visited 29 nursing and veteran homes last week as part of their Community Care Ministries.

“Each Christmas, we like to deliver a little something to each resident,” said Major Vangie O’Neil, Rapid City Corps Officer. “This year the gift included a 2024 wall calendar, candy canes, tissues, winter hat or plush Christmas bear the Christmas edition of our Salvation Army magazine, and a holiday bag.” Volunteers made these deliveries in Rapid City and the Black Hills.

The donated food boxes consisted of traditional items required to prepare a holiday meal, such as cranberry sauce, rolls, gravy, canned vegetables, stuffing, and dessert. The Salvation Army is all set to distribute over 1,400 Christmas food boxes, which is comparable to last year. Each box will be paired with a whole frozen turkey or ham. Several local businesses, including MIDCO Foundation, First Interstate Bank, Sentinel Federal Credit Union, and Black Hills Federal Credit Union, have contributed to feeding families this holiday season by donating turkeys for these food boxes. Each turkey will have a gift tag indicating the business that provided it so that the recipient knows who to thank.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree program aims to provide toys to children aged 0 to 14 in the Black Hills who are in need. Last year, in 2022, the program distributed 9,564 toys and gifts to 1,770 children. This year, the program has registered 1,902 children from 786 families, which is estimated to require a total of 9,800 toys and gifts. This represents an increase of 132 children (or a rise of 7%) and an increase of 236 toys and gifts (or a rise of 2%).

The distribution of Angel Tree gifts and Christmas food boxes takes place on Tuesday, Dec. 19, and Wednesday, Dec. 20.

The funds that are raised within our community are utilized during Christmas time to offer food to families, and individuals, and toys to children in need. Additionally, these funds are also used throughout the year to provide other basic financial and material assistance like clothing, household items, utility assistance, and more to those individuals who are going through a tough time and need help.

“There are still opportunities to give,” said Major O’Neil. While our Red Kettles will come in on Saturday, December 23rd donations for the Christmas Campaign will be received through Jan. 31, 2024. There are several ways you can donate: Mail checks to 405 N. Cherry Ave., Rapid City, SD 57701, or donate online.

