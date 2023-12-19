Rapid City Council approves 2024 deer management program

2024 Rapid City Deer Management Program
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Monday, Dec. 18, the Rapid City Council approved the 2024 deer harvest for the city.

With the Rapid City Council’s approval for the 2024 deer management program, up to 250 urban deer can be harvested by the city this year. This number has been consistent for the past six years and comes from the annual deer trend survey conducted by the city’s parks maintenance division.

“Right after the holidays, we will start that harvest, and it’s done with individuals in our department that are certified for their proficiency with a rifle by the Rapid City police department,” explained Rapid City’s Parks and Recreation director Jeff Biegler.

Starting in January, the harvest will only take place at night to help keep the public safe, and only antlerless deer and white-tailed deer will be harvested by the city during this period. Plus, for the city to properly process the meat, Rapid City does get help from outside organizations as well.

“We do get help from the Black Hills Sportsmen and Sportsmen Against Hunger; they help us with some of the cost of processing the meat,” explained Biegler.

The processed meat will go to feeding South Dakota, where it will be distributed to people who need it.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Highway 79 is now open
Man killed in head-on crash near Wall
Members of Jericho Wall, an all-male anti-abortion prayer group, pray the rosary in 2021...
Abortion amendment draws mixed support: SD poll
Coats were given away Saturday in the Lakota Community Homes.
Lakota doctor and Scheels provide warm coats for kids
Rapid City offices adjusting schedules for upcoming holidays

Latest News

2024 Rapid City Deer Management Program
Rapid City Council approves 2024 deer management program
Schools across the state might have new testing requirements soon.
The ACT could soon be part of the curriculum in South Dakota schools
Schools across the state might have new testing requirements soon.
The ACT could soon be part of the curriculum in South Dakota schools
This weeks pet of the week is Mazikeen, or Maze.
Meet Mazikeen, our pet of the week