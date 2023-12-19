Pine Ridge woman changes plea to guilty

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Pine Ridge woman charged with manslaughter changed her plea in federal court Monday.

Stacey Bissonette, 26, changed her plea to guilty on a voluntary manslaughter charge after previously pleading not guilty in July.

Bissonette admitted to killing Gary Little Hawk in the Calico Housing near the Pine Ridge Reservation in June of this year.

Bissonette now faces a max of up to 15 years in prison and a possible fine of $250,000.

