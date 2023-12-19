Pine Ridge woman changes plea to guilty

A Pine Ridge woman admits guilt in a manslaughter case and now faces up to 15 years in prison.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Pine Ridge woman charged with manslaughter changed her plea in federal court Monday.

Stacey Bissonette, 26, changed her plea to guilty on a voluntary manslaughter charge after previously pleading not guilty in July.

Bissonette admitted to killing Gary Little Hawk in the Calico Housing near the Pine Ridge Reservation in June of this year.

Bissonette now faces a max of up to 15 years in prison and a possible fine of $250,000.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Highway 79 is now open
Man killed in head-on crash near Wall
Coats were given away Saturday in the Lakota Community Homes.
Lakota doctor and Scheels provide warm coats for kids
Sugar Shack hopes to rebuild the restaurant after its devastating loss.
UPDATE: Sugar Shack hopes to rebuild
Cornerstone Rescue Mission needs crucial items for holiday wish list

Latest News

This weeks pet of the week is Mazikeen, or Maze.
Meet Mazikeen, our pet of the week
Sign at Feeding South Dakota warehouse in Rapid City.
Feeding South Dakota asks for your help to make sure people in the state have full stomachs
Place of the sewer extension project at 143rd Avenue and Country Road.
New grant will allow for more housing development north of Rapid City
Anamosa Street extension completed allowing thousands of people easier access to East side.
Anamosa Street extension opens connecting thousands of people across the area
Sales tax in South Dakota will stay the same if this bill passes.
South Dakota Representative wants to codify sales tax rate