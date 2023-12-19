New grant will allow for more housing development north of Rapid City

A 3.3 million dollar grant has been granted to Rapid City for a trunk sewer extension project.
By Madison Newman
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:28 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A 3.3 million grant has been given to the City of Rapid City for a trunk sewer extension project at 143rd Avenue and Country Road.

According to Jamie Toennies, Rapid City grants division manager, the grant will allow for more substantial growth of new housing in the area. The extension will provide sewer services to around 3 thousand acres of land...of which around 2 thousand acres of undeveloped area will be opened for urban housing development.

“Any development would be on septic system and we’re trying to get rid of those to protect our groundwater, by installing the sewer line will have large area of development potential,” said Kip Harrington, long-range planning manager for the city of Rapid City.

The total cost of the extension project is around $9 million, however, with the grant, the portion of money from the city’s capital improvement plan that was going to be used for this project, can now be used for other projects.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

