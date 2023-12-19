Names released in Deadwood vehicle vs. pedestrian crash

(WBTV File)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:05 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Lead, SD man has been identified as the person who died Wednesday, Dec. 13, in a car vs. pedestrian crash in Deadwood, SD.

Crash information indicates a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe was driving westbound toward Deadwood, SD. The Hyundai went through the intersection of US 14A and Main Street and struck a 38-year-old male pedestrian attempting to cross 14A in a crosswalk.

The driver of the 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe, Brittany Sneesby, 26, was not injured. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Charges are pending.

The pedestrian, Brandon Pressley, 38, succumbed to his injuries.

Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

