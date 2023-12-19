Meet Mazikeen, our pet of the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Are you looking to add a furry member to your forever home during the holidays?

Do you like to play and spend time outside?

Mazikeen might be the dog for you.

Mazikeen, or Maze, is a two-year-old Labrador retriever, coonhound mix who loves doggy play dates and playing outside.

Maze has a bit of a chasing instinct so she prefers a house without cats or small children, however, she is great with children 6 years and older.

Maze might need some extra training to tame her mischievous side and become the well-behaved companion perfect for your home.

Maze’s adoption fee has been covered by the employees of Arrowhead Country Club.

If you’d like to meet Maze or any other animals at the humane society, they open at 11 a.m. Thursday through Tuesday.

