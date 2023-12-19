Looking for activity options for kids during the holidays? Rapid City has options!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the upcoming two weeks of holiday break, parents may be looking for ways to keep their families entertained and make memories with friends and relatives who will be visiting.

The City’s Recreation Division provides several options, such as open gym time at West Community Gym, public skate sessions at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena, and open swim sessions at the Roosevelt Park Swim Center.

The open gym will be available from noon to 4 p.m. on Dec. 19-22 and 26-29. There will be a fee of $3 per person per day for using the open gym.

“With two weeks for the holiday break, some may be looking for some options for the kids, family members, and visitors,” said City Recreation Director Doug Lowe. “It’s a way to get in some gym time, to work off a few holiday calories, or to let the kids or grandkids work off some holiday energy.”

For more information, contact the City’s Parks and Recreation Department at 605-394-4175.

During the holiday school break, the City’s Recreation Division is offering public skate sessions at the Roosevelt Park Ice Arena located at 235 Waterloo Street, and open swim sessions at the Roosevelt Park Swim Center located at 125 Waterloo Street. The schedules for both activities will vary each day between Dec. 16 and Dec. 31.

The admission fee for the Ice Arena is $7 per person, while seniors and groups can use a discounted fee of $6. Skate rentals are available for $5. Meanwhile, the Swim Center offers daily passes for $7 for adults and youth and $6 for seniors aged 62 years and above.

If you need further information, you can contact the Ice Arena at 605-394-6161 and the Swim Center at 605-394-5223.

“There are a number of options for fun experiences for families and kids during the extended holiday break,” said City Recreation Division Manager Doug Lowe. “There are open skate and swim times almost every day of the holiday break.”

The public skate sessions are scheduled for Dec. 19-Dec. 31:

Monday/Tuesdays: 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Wednesdays: No public skate

Thursdays: 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Fridays: 1:30-3:30 p.m. and 7-10 p.m.

Saturdays: 1:30-3:30 p.m. and 7-10 p.m.

Sundays: 2:45-5 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 2:45-4 p.m.

Christmas Day: Facility closed

New Year’s Day: Facility closed

The open swim session scheduled for Dec. 19-31:

Monday-Thursday (Dec. 18-21): Noon-4 p.m. lap pool and noon-7:45 p.m. leisure pool

Friday-Saturday (Dec. 22/23): Noon-7:45 p.m. lap and leisure pools

Christmas Eve: Noon to 4 p.m. lap and leisure pools

Christmas Day: Facility closed

Tuesday-Friday (Dec. 26-29): Noon to 4 p.m. lap pool and noon-7:45 p.m. leisure pool

Saturday (Dec. 30): Noon to 7:45 p.m.

New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31): Noon to 4 p.m. lap and leisure pools

New Year’s Day (Jan. 1): Facility closed

