Join Rapid City Arts Council in recognizing the orchestra of the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Arts Council investment fund provides grants to non-profit organizations to provide arts and cultural opportunities for the people of Rapid City. The Black Hills Symphony Orchestra, one of the outstanding recipients of the Rapid City Arts Council investment fund is being recognized as a cornerstone of Rapid City’s world of classical music for 90 years.

The Black Hills Symphony Orchestra (BHSO) is the orchestra for the Black Hills community. They perform classical music for audiences and support music education. The symphony was started in 1933 and now employs approximately 90 musicians. Kirsten Hollenbeck, Executive Director of the Black Hills Symphony Orchestra says each year, the BHSO presents a series of symphony concerts, including the Symphony Safari, a free concert presented for all Rapid City area 4th-grade students and a very popular New Year’s Eve pops concert. Hollenbeck says the arts fund is instrumental to our mission. The annual grant funds our conductor position each season. A professional conductor enables us to work with local and guest musicians to provide a full season of classical music. We also present educational outreach programs and musical opportunities for Rapid City youth, such as our Student Apprentice Player Program, Symphony Safari concerts for 4th-grade students, and a Young Artist Competition.

Jacqui Dietrich, Executive Director, RCAC says the application is open to eligible nonprofit organizations proposing artistic and cultural experiences specifically serving the Rapid City community. A portion of funding is set aside for programs that the City designated under statute as critical to our artistic and cultural heritage. The remaining funds are available to any eligible applicant, including those new to the fund. Last year’s grants supported city bands, theater, pop concerts, an artist guild, history education, and the Black Hills Powwow. The application is open now and due Jan. 29, 2024. The eligibility criteria and application are available through the Rapid City Arts Council at the City Arts Fund.

Asked about how can the community get tickets to the New Year’s Eve performance, Hollenbeck says, this New Year’s Eve is Game Night with the BHSO. Music from all kinds of games will be played, from the Olympics to video games like Legend of Zelda, Tetris, and Mario Brothers. The performance will be held on Sunday, Dec. 31 at the Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m. Tickets are available.

