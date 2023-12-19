Driver killed in head-on crash north of Sturgis

By Jack Siebold
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:17 AM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A 29-year-old man driving a sedan was killed in a crash with a semi-trailer on Highway 79 late Wednesday morning.

The crash was around mile marker 120, between Vale and Sturgis. The highway was shut down for several hours while the crash was investigated. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the car crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic and was hit by a semi-trailer driven by a 56-year-old man.

The sedan driver’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

The semi driver has minor injuries.

