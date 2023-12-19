Attorney General reveals 2024 legislative package

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced his proposed legislative package for the 2024 year, with the hopes of helping South Dakota’s most vulnerable groups.

The proposed package features five bills dealing with drug and artificial intelligence regulations, modifications in fentanyl testing and open meetings commission membership, as well as modifications to the sex offender registry.

Jackley says that South Dakota has one of the largest sex offender registries in the state. Currently, the state’s sex offender registry has three tiers of offenders. This bill would aim to eliminate confusion about how long a Tier 1 registrant must remain on the registry.

”There is a statute that allows somebody that committed what we call a tier 1 offense to petition to be removed off the registry. But the statutes are inconsistent. One statute would indicate that they’re eligible to do that after five years the other one would indicate 10 years so we think there needs to be clarity, uniformity,” said Jackley.

