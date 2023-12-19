Anamosa Street extension opens connecting thousands of people across the area

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A long-awaited extension to East Anamosa Street opened to traffic, on Dec. 18, with the hopes of bridging a Rapid Valley community to the rest of the city.

The Anamosa Street extension has been anticipated by residents for quite some time. Mayor Jason Salamun says the connection was needed due to the ongoing expansion of the city in recent years. The goal of this project is to give much-needed transportation connections to thousands of people in our community and the surrounding area.

“We’re also very appreciative to have these direct routes for our public safety employees. From our firefighters and EMS to our police department knowing that we can quickly get to where we need to go to help people out,” said Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun.

The extension is part of a multi-phase project for the area. More details on this project are expected to come later this week.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.