The ACT could soon be part of the curriculum in South Dakota schools

Schools across the state might have new testing requirements soon.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:08 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the state legislative session about to begin, some bills have already been introduced to be voted on next month. One such bill could change the way testing is done in High Schools around the state.

House Bill 1002 would require all students in eleventh grade, or junior year, of high school to take the ACT in addition to any end-of-the-year testing. This requirement would impact all junior-level students unless they are exempted by the superintendent.

Generally, tests like the ACT or the SAT are used to gauge a student’s academic skills on college-level topics but recently have been used less by college admissions. Opting for a student’s performance in high school as a reference or administering a test of their own.

In addition, this bill would require testing annually for writing, reading, and math skills. If passed in the state legislature this bill would take effect next school year.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Highway 79 is now open
Man killed in head-on crash near Wall
Coats were given away Saturday in the Lakota Community Homes.
Lakota doctor and Scheels provide warm coats for kids
Sugar Shack hopes to rebuild the restaurant after its devastating loss.
UPDATE: Sugar Shack hopes to rebuild
Cornerstone Rescue Mission needs crucial items for holiday wish list

Latest News

2024 Rapid City Deer Management Program
Rapid City Council approves 2024 deer management program
Schools across the state might have new testing requirements soon.
The ACT could soon be part of the curriculum in South Dakota schools
This weeks pet of the week is Mazikeen, or Maze.
Meet Mazikeen, our pet of the week
Sign at Feeding South Dakota warehouse in Rapid City.
Feeding South Dakota asks for your help to make sure people in the state have full stomachs