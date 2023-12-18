UPDATE: Highway 79 is now open

(AP)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:10 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEADE COUNTY, S.D. (KEVN) - UPDATE: The Meade County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that as of 1:45 p.m., Highway 79 is now open.

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office announced that Highway 79 is shut down due to a significant crash.

This is about two miles north of the Full Throttle, near mile marker 120.

Traffic is being diverted, but police are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in head-on crash near Wall
Coats were given away Saturday in the Lakota Community Homes.
Lakota doctor and Scheels provide warm coats for kids
Sugar Shack hopes to rebuild the restaurant after its devastating loss.
UPDATE: Sugar Shack hopes to rebuild
Cornerstone Rescue Mission needs crucial items for holiday wish list

Latest News

The Society of Forty Men and Eight Horses, an independent, invitation-only, honor society of...
The Forty & Eight honor society announces nursing student scholarships
More than 130 million pounds of eggnog are sold every year.
It’s more than just a drink, it’s an egg-cellent holiday tradition
Members of Jericho Wall, an all-male anti-abortion prayer group, pray the rosary in 2021...
Abortion amendment draws mixed support: SD poll
Rapid City offices adjusting schedules for upcoming holidays