UPDATE: Highway 79 is now open
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:10 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEADE COUNTY, S.D. (KEVN) - UPDATE: The Meade County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that as of 1:45 p.m., Highway 79 is now open.
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office announced that Highway 79 is shut down due to a significant crash.
This is about two miles north of the Full Throttle, near mile marker 120.
Traffic is being diverted, but police are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.
