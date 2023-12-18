Senator John Thune wants focus on Southern Border in supplemental security aid

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday
By Cody Dennis
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:19 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s been a busy week for Congress with lawmakers rushing to get any remaining spending bills passed. One such bill, the National Defense Authorization Act or NDAA passed earlier this week. This bill is responsible for most military spending done by the government. One Senator from South Dakota is pushing for more security funding via the supplemental aid bill and wants to see more done for our Southern Border.

Senator John Thune has been pushing for a national security supplemental aid bill to include funding for border security in addition to funding for issues such as the war in Ukraine. Senator Thune says Congressional Democrats are to blame for the hold-up and took to the Senate floor on Thursday to express frustration that a vote was not held on the proposed funding.

“We (Senate Republicans) will continue to insist that any national security supplemental address not only the needs of our allies abroad, or helping them defend their borders. But the security needs of the people here at home by defending our border,” Senator Thune.

The Senate is expected to be in session next week when a vote will be held on the supplemental aid bill.

