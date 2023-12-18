Rapid City offices adjusting schedules for upcoming holidays

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The City of Rapid City will adjust schedules for Christmas and New Year’s Day.

CITY OFFICES: City offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25, and Monday, Jan. 1, in observance of the federal holidays. The City Council meeting originally scheduled for Monday, Jan. 1, will now take place on Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 6:30 p.m. Additionally, there will be a special year-end City Council session on Tuesday, Dec. 26, at noon, which will precede the City’s Public Works Committee meeting scheduled for 12:30 p.m. There will be no Zoning Board of Adjustment/Planning Commission meeting until Thursday, Jan. 4.

RAPID CITY LANDFILL/TRASH COLLECTION: The Rapid City Landfill will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day during the holiday season. However, it will be open during normal hours on Saturday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 30. It is important to remember that there will be no trash collection on both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. For the respective holiday weeks, Monday and Tuesday collections will be scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 26, and Tuesday, Jan. 2, respectively. Wednesday through Friday collections will continue on a normal schedule for both weeks.

RAPID CITY LIBRARY: The library will be closed on Christmas Eve Day on Sunday, as well as on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

RAPID TRANSIT SERVICES: Rapid Transit Services (RTS) will not operate on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. This includes RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride services. RTS will resume operations the following Tuesday.

THE MONUMENT: The facility will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

ROOSEVELT PARK SWIM CENTER: The Roosevelt Swim Center is scheduled to shut down at 4 pm on Sunday, 24th December, Christmas Eve Day, and will remain closed on Christmas Day. The center will be open for adult programming from 5:30 am on Monday, 26th December, with open swim scheduled from noon to 7:45 pm. The center will be closed at 4 pm on Sunday, December 31, New Year’s Eve Day, will remain closed on New Year’s Day, and will reopen for normal operating hours on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

ROOSEVELT PARK ICE ARENA: The Ice Arena will be closing early at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will remain closed throughout Christmas Day. Similarly, the facility will close by 5:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will be closed all day on New Year’s Day. However, all other activities, including public skating, will continue to operate as per schedule except for the holiday-related closures.

RAPID CITY PARKS: The public can utilize the West Community Gym for open gym time from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 19-22 and Dec. 26-30. There is a $3 cost per participant each day.

RAPID CITY STREETS: The office of the Streets Department will be closed for holidays, but snow event crews will still be dispatched.

RAPID CITY REGIONAL AIRPORT: Rapid City Regional Airport will be open for both holidays, however, administrative offices will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Travelers are advised to check the status of their flights with the airlines.

RAPID CITY FIRE AND POLICE: During the holidays, both departments will operate with regular shift schedules while administrative offices remain closed.

