‘It felt like a home game’: Pine Ridge basketball celebrates LNI title

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - At the end of a long handshake line, Pine Ridge boys basketball coach Casey Means is embraced by Rapid City Christian’s coach Kyle Courtney.

The two shake hands and share positive sentiments about each others programs, as the Thorpes players celebrate their 80-66 win over the Comets in the background of Saturday’s Lakota Nation Invitational championship.

“[Courtney said] ‘You guys earned it, this is yours, you guys deserved this,’” Means said to the two’s exchange. “I told him, I said, ‘I have a feeling that we are going to play again.’ Our working relationship has been going on for 3-4 years, since 2019 when we went to state. We talk all the time, he’s just professional, it’s a top program [Rapid City Christian] like us.”

The Pine Ridge community helped the team reach the pinnacle, and it showed out in full force.

“To have them here it felt like a home game,” Means said of the Summit Arena crowd. “They bring the energy out of me, and then I give the energy to the boys, and it keeps going and going, and we feed off that.”

Sophomore Marvin Richard III led the Thorpes to victory. The guard tallied a game-high 29 points on 10-of-15 from the field. Despite his high offensive production, it’s his playmaking skills that stand out to Means.

“Marvin’s really worked on that part of this game this year,” Means said. “We all know he can put up numbers, we know he can make any shot on the court, but we are trying to work efficiently, and make everyone around you better. Not only with him but the rest of our team.”

“I think I played, I played amazing,” Richard III said. “I would start off slow, which I can’t do anymore, but second quarter I brought it, which I need to do every quarter, every game.”

Senior guard Jaylin Rouillard recorded 22 points, and Richard III credits him for allowing the team to pull away late.

“Jaylin Rouillard’s big shots,” Richard III said. “He really brought the momentum for us. And on the defensive end we brought it too, we just ran away with it.”

The LNI tournament is bigger than basketball. For Pine Ridge, it’s all about family.

“The other night we had the Red Cloud kids cheering for us, we were cheering for them, today Little Wound,” Mean said. “We know each other, we’re family. When we get on that court we’re going to go after each other, but at the end of the day we’re all from the same people, we’re all Oglala Lakota Nation, and that’s what we got to do.”

