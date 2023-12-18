The Forty & Eight honor society announces nursing student scholarships

Raises funds to support nursing scholarship program
By Alena Neves
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Society of Forty Men and Eight Horses, an independent, invitation-only, honor society of American veterans and service members is answering the call to action every year by raising funds to help send students to nursing school.

The organization was founded in 1920 by American veterans returning from France. Originally an arm of The American Legion, the Forty & Eight became an independent and separately incorporated veteran’s organization in 1960. Membership is by invitation of honorably discharged veterans and honorably serving members of the United States Armed Forces.

The Forty and Eight is committed to charitable and patriotic aims. Paul Richter, says the branch in Rapid City has been very active, and over the last 4 to 5 years, they have recently given away seven to eight thousand dollars worth of nursing scholarships. Richter says the organization’s mission is to promote the well-being of veterans, their widows, widowers, and orphans, and to actively participate in selected charitable endeavors, which include programs that promote child welfare and nurses training. Currently, the organization is selling tickets to its annual banquet being held on Feb. 29 at the Rushmore Hotel, 445 Mt. Rushmore Rd, Rapid City. The occasion is semi-formal with a social hour that begins at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are available and can be purchased at the VFW in downtown Rapid City, Post 22 American Legion, or call (715) 425-5817 for $100 and proceeds go to the nursing scholarship program.

