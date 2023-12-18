Anonymous donor drops wedding rings into Salvation Army red kettle to share the love

Salvation Army Lt. Nicole Fullop has collected countless donations from red kettles in her decade of service. But this time, she noticed something curious. (Source: WBZ, THE SALVATION ARMY, CNN)
By Chris Tanaka, WBZ via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:53 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTHAM, Mass. (WBZ) – Salvation Army Lt. Nicole Fullop has collected countless donations from red kettles in her decade of service.

Thursday night she was opening kettles and counting donations from the Market Basket in Waltham, Massachusetts, when she noticed something curious.

“It was actually in the money. There was a dollar bill kind of around it,” Fullop said, holding up a baggie with a wedding band and engagement ring inside.

“I was in shock. I was honored someone would think of the Salvation Army,” Fullop said.

A typed note inside the baggie that held the rings explained the jewelry was from their first love. They wanted to give the gift of love and help dozens of local families.

The rings were valued at $1,500 and will be sold to provide food, toys and utility and rental assistance to families.

“We thank you and we love you,” Fullop shared as a message to the anonymous donor. “Merry Christmas.”

Copyright 2023 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in head-on crash near Wall
Coats were given away Saturday in the Lakota Community Homes.
Lakota doctor and Scheels provide warm coats for kids
Sugar Shack hopes to rebuild the restaurant after its devastating loss.
UPDATE: Sugar Shack hopes to rebuild
Cornerstone Rescue Mission needs crucial items for holiday wish list
The scene on Dec. 16, 2023.
5 people crushed after car tips over while doing donuts in shopping center parking lot

Latest News

High winds drive surf into a retaining wall in front of a residence in Mattapoisett, Mass. on...
Storm batters Northeastern US, knocking out power, grounding flights and flooding roads
This image from video provided by the Utah State Courts shows Ruby Franke, during a virtual...
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke pleads guilty in child abuse case
Members of Jericho Wall, an all-male anti-abortion prayer group, pray the rosary in 2021...
Abortion amendment draws mixed support: SD poll
Rapid City offices adjusting schedules for upcoming holidays
Officers said they found 349 suspicious packages hidden inside the barrels of jalapeno paste.
Border patrol K-9 finds $10 million worth of meth, cocaine inside barrels of jalapeno paste