Vaping dangers highlighted by group at LNI

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Saturday
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:20 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - At the Lakota Nation Invitational, the Next Legends booth is dedicated to promoting awareness about the impact of vaping on youth and players.

According to https://www.coachesclipboard.net/, vaping not only adds to the risk of injury but can also cause dangerous respiratory symptoms for athletes. Nicotine, found in vaping products, has the potential to increase blood pressure and heart rate while narrowing the arteries. This becomes hazardous in situations where student-athletes are pushing themselves to the limit.

Lakota rapper Supa-man is actively promoting a campaign to discourage youth from vaping.

“The athletes you know, we got some interviews with some athletes who express themselves and their view of how they see vaping and so, the young people that are watching these athletes who are the superheroes of the community, you know, they’re role models, so they see these guys that came vaping so the choice,” said Next Legends Campaign Ambassador Christian “Supa-man” Parrish.

According to the CDC, among middle and high school students who currently use e-cigarettes, 25 percent use e-cigarettes daily, and approximately 80 percent use flavored e-cigarettes. If you know any youth struggling with addiction, click here.

