Temperatures will keep rising into the start of the work week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The forecasted lows for tonight will be pretty chilly, with temperatures ranging from the teens up into the 20s.

Tomorrow’s bus stop forecast has us in the 30s with westerly winds, which may make those temperatures feel a little colder than the actual temperature. By Monday morning, clouds will develop over Wyoming and Montana, with a pretty wide spread of clouds moving into western South Dakota by Monday evening. Tuesday is looking to be pretty dry and clear, which will help us warm up in the 50s to 60s in some locations Monday’s highs are expected to climb into the 50s, mostly with a few 40s in the mix. We will continue to warm up into Tuesday. Outside of Rapid City, everyone is expected to warm up into the 50s, with a few 60s possible and plenty of sunshine for the next couple of days. The seven-day forecast shows Rapid City closer to 60, if not in the 60s, by the afternoon. We will stay mild and in the 50s all the way into the start of the weekend, but it does seem like an unsettled weather pattern will set up by Saturday night and Sunday.

