Man killed in head-on crash near Wall

(MGN)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:50 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 near Wall.

The man, whose name has not been released, was reportedly driving on the wrong side of the interstate, heading westbound in the eastbound lanes. His car hit another car head-on near mile marker 111. The driver died at the scene.

The driver of the other car, a 39-year-old woman, has life threatening injuries. A passenger in her car, a 43-year-old woman, has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a release from the state department of Public Safety, alcohol and drug use is under investigation.

