Lakota doctor and Scheels provide warm coats for kids

By Kayla Henderson
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:04 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As we embrace the holiday spirit and the tradition of giving, a Lakota doctor, through his organization Wopila Project, aims to make a positive impact in communities in need.

Saturday, at the inaugural Coats and Cookies event, Dr.Jacob Wiesel distributed more than 50 coats to youth in the Lakota Community Homes. Weasel noticed many kids at the bus stop without winter coats this season. Inspired by this observation, he came up with the idea to distribute coats to children in the community, ensuring they stay warm throughout the colder months.

“We went to Scheels; they partnered with us. We got a lot of coats to give away here to kids. So, we’re, like I said, we’re giving away winter coats and hats here and cookies, and yeah, just wanting to show love to the community and give back,” said Coats and Cookies organizer Dr. Jacob Weasel.

Weasel plans to do more community outreach in hopes of eventually building a playground for the children in the Lakota Community Homes. With the positive outcome of the Coats and Cookies event Saturday, he plans to continue this event next December.

