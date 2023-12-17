Another sunny yet breezy day on tap for Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will see clouds tonight as temperatures fall into the 20s to 30s with westerly winds between 5 and 15 miles per hour. On Sunday, a clipper system will move through the region, bringing north westerly wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour back into the region. Skies will be mostly clear, and highs will climb into the 40s and 50s once again. Warmer temperatures are on the way for the start of the work week, with plenty of sunshine in the forecast after Monday.

Monday highs will be in the 50s. Tuesday will climb into the mid to upper 50s with mostly clear skies. It will be a slight cool down but contiditions will remain dry and warm into next week.

