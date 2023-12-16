Staying safe while holiday shopping

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Shopping during the holidays can cause excessive spending and heighten stress.

During these times, the only thing you may be paying attention to is crossing things off a Christmas list or finding the perfect present. However, when out shopping for deals, you should also be shopping safely. Be aware of your surroundings.

“When you get to your location, park in a well-lit area. Once you go inside the store, remember what store you are parked at,” said Deputy Brian Harlan, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

In 2022, the average person spent on Christmas presents in the United States was around $920. The National Retail Federation estimated that holiday spending this year will grow between 3% and 4% more than last year. With more spending and more gifts being bought, it is suggested to not buy more than you can carry.

Once you’re ready to place your items in your car there are a few things to remember.

“Don’t put a bunch of gifts, wrapped packages, and bags in your car and leave it unattended. There’s a lot of vehicle burglaries,” said Harlan.

However, if you do need to leave your bags in your car, Harlan has a few suggestions.

“Lock your car, park in a well-lit area, and if you do have the capability cover your packages with a blanket,” said Harlan.

In the unfortunate event that something does happen, you should call law enforcement right away. It is important to know your exact location, and the time of the incident.

