Snowmobile trails are open, but don’t expect to see many sleds

Without snow, the winter recreation season gets off to a slow start.
By Madison Newman
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:22 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Friday, South Dakota’s snowmobile season was scheduled to start. However, according to Chief Meteorologist David Stradling, the Northern Hills have gotten less than a foot of snow since September. And with warmer weather often melting that, there isn’t enough snow on the ground for the trails to open.

Mad Mountain Adventure has been renting out snowmobiles for more than 15 years. Owner Braedon Petersen said that the snowmobile rentals are very popular, and they normally stay busy the whole season, but that’s hard when there’s no snow.

“Past years when we’ve had snow it’s been really good, trails open on December 15. It’s not looking too good out there right now, only about an inch on the ground. So hoping here in the next weeks we can definitely get some more snow,” said Petersen.

According to Petersen about one and a half to two feet of snow would be enough for people to ride the trails. That allows enough snow for the groomers to get out and make sure that the trails are safe to ride on, but the lack of snow has impacted more than just snowmobile rental shops.

“It really does affect us; it hurts to have a business and not provide for the customers. Like I said, it’ll snow when it snows. I think it makes it harder for other companies in town too, like the hotels. People they plan all this stuff, if they can’t do a couple of them, then they might not come at all. I think it not only affects us, but it affects the small businesses and the people around us in town,” continued Petersen.

To keep updated on when snow might come, you can download our Weather App.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sugar Shack fire is under investigation.
Sugar Shack off Highway 385 went up in flames
Pedestrian Killed crossing SD Highway 14A in Deadwood.
Pedestrian hit and killed by SUV in Deadwood
Grand Gateway Hotel
Grand Gateway Hotel issues apology statement
A burglary happened overnight and they ransacked the building.
Overnight burglary that puts one organization in a standstill
Two people found dead at rural residence in Southern Lawrence County

Latest News

Without snow, the winter recreation season gets off to a slow start.
Snowmobile trails are open, but don’t expect to see many sleds
Saturday
Mild start to the weekend
Here’s your access to Belle Black Friday 2023 kick off today in Belle Fourche. Stacey...
Come shop the best of Bell Black Friday 2023 on Dec. 15
Sugar Shack hopes to rebuild the restaurant after its devastating loss.
UPDATE: Sugar Shack hopes to rebuild