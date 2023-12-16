New Tilford port of entry speeds up truck inspections

By Kayla Henderson
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:28 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The recently opened Tilford port of entry on I-90, equipped with new systems and technology, ensures swift service for trucks to get back on the road.

The new facility has incorporated advanced technology, including updated inspection bays, improved interior lighting, offices for motor carrier inspectors, a screening system, and a state-of-the-art weighing system.

With the upgrade, inspectors can now quickly verify paperwork, permits, and documents, streamlining the inspection process, meaning a faster turnaround for drivers.

“When we weigh in the truck, they only have to stop one time. And they can just if they’re fine if there’s no violations that we see or anything, they can continue on. We see violations; we will actually pull the truck around for inspection. We also have some new equipment we didn’t have before. We have a tire anomaly. And we have some infrared cameras that actually check the actual standard race and if we can flag it if they’re hot,” said South Dakota Highway Patrol Sergeant Brian Lyons.

The new facility is located at Tilford on the eastbound side of I-90.

