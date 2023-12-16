Friday Night Frenzy, December 15, pt. 2

Douglas girls basketball with single digit loss to Scottsbluff
Friday Night Frenzy, December 15, pt. 2
Friday Night Frenzy, December 15, pt. 2
By Vic Quick and Andrew Lind
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:43 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Continuing on with this week’s edition of the Friday Night Frenzy, the Douglas girls basketball team fell to Scottsbluff 55-49. The Patriots drop to 1-3 on the season. They are back in action next Thursday against Brookings.

A look at other scores from around the region:

Girls basketball

Pine Ridge 60, Tiospa Zina 43

Custer 47, McLaughlin 37

RC Central 43, Huron 39

Mitchell 57, RC Stevens 47

Boys basketball

Huron 53, RC Central 27

Mitchell 52, RC Stevens 41

Aberdeen Central 62, Spearfish 42

Wall 50, Crow Creek 47

