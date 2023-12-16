Friday Night Frenzy, December 15, pt. 2
Douglas girls basketball with single digit loss to Scottsbluff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:43 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Continuing on with this week’s edition of the Friday Night Frenzy, the Douglas girls basketball team fell to Scottsbluff 55-49. The Patriots drop to 1-3 on the season. They are back in action next Thursday against Brookings.
A look at other scores from around the region:
Girls basketball
Pine Ridge 60, Tiospa Zina 43
Custer 47, McLaughlin 37
RC Central 43, Huron 39
Mitchell 57, RC Stevens 47
Boys basketball
Huron 53, RC Central 27
Mitchell 52, RC Stevens 41
Aberdeen Central 62, Spearfish 42
Wall 50, Crow Creek 47
