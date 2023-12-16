Friday Night Frenzy, December 15, pt. 1

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On this week’s edition of the Friday Night Frenzy, the Wall girls basketball team moves onto Saturday’s championship game against Red Cloud, after defeating Lakota Tech 59-29 in the Lakota Nation Invitational.

Also on Friday in the LNI, the Crow Creek girls defeated Dupree 51-48. On the boys side, Rapid City Christian beat White River 64-38; Benson Kieffer led the way with 21 points. In the consolation bracket, Tiospa Zina cruised past Little Wound 70-53.

