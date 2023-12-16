Cornerstone Rescue Mission needs crucial items for holiday wish list

The Club for Boys is looking to the community to give every boy the Christmas he deserves.
By Kate Robinson
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:16 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cornerstone Rescue Mission is the only homeless shelter and public soup kitchen that continuously operates in Western South Dakota. They are one of the only places homeless people can go to find food and shelter.

Cornerstone helps more than 500 people every day, and with support from the community can reach thousands more. During the winter months, homeless people become even more vulnerable, making donations all the more vital. Ahead of the holidays this year, Cornerstone is still in need of the basics, to make sure everyone has a warm and safe Christmas this year.

“We are in desperate, desperate need of twin fitted sheets, we don’t need flat sheets but we need the fitted sheets. Another high-area needs that we have are deodorant, razors, disposable razors, and shaving cream. Those are the biggest needs we have,” says Lisa Allison, the Executive Director of Cornerstone Rescue Mission.

As a homeless shelter, the need for basic items is crucial. Whether it’s something as small as shampoo to warm winter clothes, one donation can go a long way.

You can find a link to donate to the Cornerstone Rescue Mission here.

