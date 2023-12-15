UPDATE: Sugar Shack hopes to rebuild

Sugar Shack hopes to rebuild the restaurant after its devastating loss.
Sugar Shack hopes to rebuild the restaurant after its devastating loss.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:07 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KEVN) - After a devasting fire at Sugar Shack, nothing but rubble remained.

Firefighters worked from the night of the fire on Dec. 13, to the morning of Dec. 14, a Thursday, until no embers were left.

Sugar Shack posted on their Facebook account that this was a devasting loss for them. They are unsure how the fire started but are thankful it was at night so no one was injured. They are in talks with insurance and are hoping to rebuild as soon as possible.

Late Wednesday evening, on Dec. 13, a fire was reported at the Sugar Shack off of Highway 385 near Silver City.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sugar Shack fire is under investigation.
Sugar Shack off Highway 385 went up in flames
Pedestrian Killed crossing SD Highway 14A in Deadwood.
Pedestrian hit and killed by SUV in Deadwood
Grand Gateway Hotel
Grand Gateway Hotel issues apology statement
A burglary happened overnight and they ransacked the building.
Overnight burglary that puts one organization in a standstill
Two people found dead at rural residence in Southern Lawrence County

Latest News

Here’s your access to Belle Black Friday 2023 kick off today in Belle Fourche. Stacey...
Come shop the best of Bell Black Friday 2023 on Dec. 15
The Youth and Family Service's holiday gift-wrapping both is open from 12- 6 p.m.
Youth and Family Services takes away the stress of gift wrapping for the holidays
A local pediatrician explains the importance of keeping an eye on your child's development.
Health Watch: 12/14/23
Young people from across the region come together to keep Lakota culture alive at the LNI.
Lakota hand games take center stage at the LNI