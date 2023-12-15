Residents voice their concerns about possible new mining pit near Spearfish

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Tuesday, we told you about a special vote that will be held in Lawrence County as to whether or not a new limestone mining operation west of Spearfish will be allowed. However, residents in the area have concerns about what they might encounter if the vote passes.

Residents in the area of a possible new limestone mining pit are asking the public to vote no on a December 19 special election, saying they have concerns about what would happen if the vote passes.

“There are multiple concerns, one of them is dust. Dust will, especially in our winds here, dust from a gravel quarry will go 5-10 miles, and probably farther with the winds we have out here. There’s the concern about the hydrology out here. We have wells, we share an Aquaphor, that Aquaphor is very fragile. So we don’t know what impact the blasting will have on the wells. The noise. Noise in an area like this carries a long distance,” said resident Kristen Wing.

Residents also have concerns about the possibility of more large haul trucks that could be going through the area.

“Unfortunately right now where my farm sits, I already have two gravel pits near me. I deal with the trucks coming up and down the road that I live on. My children get dropped off on the corner of Homestake and Red Hill. Right where the intersection is, where all these big trucks go by. If we have another gravel pit being put in, that’s just more trucks I have to worry about,” said Shelby Lund.

Another resident who already neighbors one gravel pit is worried about the adverse effects that may come from another mine nearby.

“On non windy days then I’ll get some of the dust, especially when they blast. That’s another thing with blasting, I feel them blasting. All of the sudden the house will shake, I’ll look up and there’s a big plume of smoke so, I’m kinda used it but you shouldn’t have to get used to that,” resident Neal Bowman said.

Early voting is already open, and polls will be open next Tuesday, December 19. To find where your polling location is, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.