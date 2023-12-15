Come shop the best of Bell Black Friday 2023 on Dec. 15

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Here’s your access to the Belle Black Friday 2023 kick-off, Friday, Dec. 15, in Belle Fourche.

Stacey Raisanen, a volunteer with the Center of the Nation Business Association (CONBA) says Belle Black Friday was created as a take-off from Thanksgiving’s Black Friday. She says it’s intended to give everyone a break from the Thanksgiving shopping rush and offer the community a shop ‘til you drop in Belle Fourche during the holiday season.

Raisanen gave a brief history of the unexpected journey of the birth of Belle Black Friday. Raisanen says a few years back a snowstorm prevented everyone from shopping and as a result, they shopped a few weeks later and they have never looked back. She says CONBA along with other organizations help to bring this giant shopping smorgasbord of deals to the community in Belle Fourche.

Raisanen says Bell Black Friday will have an assortment of gift items for the entire family. She recommends heading over to Stereo n Stuff to pick up one of these drone turbo runners by Odyssey or a Trailblazer fog car before they sell out. She adds that Stereo n Stuff will have special discounts on toys and gifts, charging cables, and phone cases. She says everyone should come out and shop because there is something for everyone. They will have handmade ice cream and cones by Hot Shots, and MJ Markets will have an assortment of skincare items household items, and flowers by Posy Palace Florist, just to name a few. Check out the interview below with some of the selected businesses to give you a sneak peek.

Check out all of the deals in Belle Fourche by following this link to the CONBA Facebook page.

Good Morning Black Hills, the morning lifestyle show on KEVN Black Hills Fox.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.