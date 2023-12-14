Working Against Violence asking for donations for holiday wish list

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Working Against Violence is a non-profit organization in Rapid City that is dedicated to providing survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and stalking, vital services such as safe emergency shelter, crisis management, food, transportation, and supportive services.

Donating to local non-profit organizations can be a great way to give back to your community in a non-expensive way, and during the holidays these donations can go a long way.

This year, WAVI is hoping the community will give survivors a chance to celebrate a happy holiday.

They are asking for basic needs for women, from coats and pants in all sizes to towels and toothpaste. Through their holiday wish list, you can find everything they might need this season.

“One of them that we are looking for is new pajamas for adults and children this time of year because we do give those out on Christmas, it’s nice to have some new pajamas. We always need sweats and leggings and warm tops. The reason that we ask for sweats and leggings is because it does fit multiple sizes of people,” says Kristina Summons, the development director for WAVI.

WAVI is also in need of gift cards to coffee shops and grocery stores. You can find the full list of needed items here.

