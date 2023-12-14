Wall’s airport may soon see more use

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Air traffic to Wall may soon get busier with the completion of an expansion to its airport’s runway.

Wall’s Airport runway was nearing the end of its lifespan at more than 30 years old, much older than the 20-year design life that was intended. Since upgrades were needed, airport officials took the opportunity to expand the runway, adding more than a thousand feet in length and fifteen feet in width.

This expansion has other added benefits including making crop spraying operations more efficient.

“He needed a longer length of runway so he could load up more chemicals and make more efficient trips. That’s gonna help our community with the agricultural industry in general that he’ll be able to provide some more efficient operations,” said Travis Hirschey an assistant project manager with Mead and Hunt.

The upgrade will also create space for more private aircraft to be stored.

“There’s a huge need for hangars and we would be open to people who would want to we have room for people to build hangars here there is a need for that and for people to have a home for their plans and we would be open to entertaining any thoughts or ideas for new hangars,” said Dawn Hilgenkamp the president of Wall Economic Development.

Additionally, this new runway will make it easier for time-sensitive services like LifeFlight to land in Wall without impacting other takeoffs.

Hirschey says the completion of this runway is symbolic as well as practical.

“One of the important things to look at here is the city of Wall’s commitment to aviation and this project is a step in that direction toward showing a commitment to aviation,” said Hirschey.

Some of the smaller improvements to the airport include upgraded lighting and a better line of sight on the runway, making it easier and safer for pilots to land.

