USPS shines bright in work effort as the holiday rush approaches

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Feeling like you might need Rudolph’s red nose to guide your mail delivery this holiday season? Well, the United States Postal Service is here to light the way.

With more than 7 and a half billion packages and counting expected to be delivered during the holiday season, USPS has been working hard to help Santa deliver those packages and gifts on time so that they can be under the tree come Christmas. But to get these delivered on time, the postal service has had to make adjustments to their workforce, from personnel to machinery.

“Part of the things we’ve done as part of our Delivering for America plan, we’ve brought 150,000 (part-time) employees and put them into full-time positions, then we added another 10,000 seasonal employees, and then we’ve also included 348 new processing machines. We know the volume continues to grow, and we take pride in knowing that this is our time to shine; it’s our superbowl, so we are going to do everything possible to take care of you folks out there,” explained United States Postal Service strategic communications specialist Mark Inglett.

If you are using USPS this holiday season, here are some key dates to remember when shipping. If you are using USPS Ground Advantage and First Class Mail, the cutoff day is Dec. 16. If you are using four-day shipping, the cutoff day is Dec. 18th. As for Priority Mail Express, that’s the 21st, with the last scheduled USPS delivery being Dec. 23rd. You can learn more about the schedule that USPS has for the holiday season by following this link.

Last year, over 11 billion mail packages were registered through USPS during the holiday season. If you want to keep track of how many packages are being sent through USPS, you can head to the main page of their website.

