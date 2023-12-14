Unique gift ideas to make your Christmas stand out

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Finding the right gift can be a headache, especially if you want to buy something unique to give to someone this holiday season. Luckily the Black Hills has a lot of locally owned stores to find what’s right.

Over at Uptown Rapid, the owners of Dahl’s Chainsaw Art just opened a new location and the art they create could make for a great gift. They offer carved wooden statues and custom signs made almost entirely by chainsaws. One of the owners says their statues make unique gifts.

“It’s all handmade, most of it’s here. It’ll be carved here or at our shop either in Keystone, Hill City, or Deadwood, but its all from the logs that come from the hills here and it’s all created hand-carved right here in the Black Hills,” said Jarrett Dahl.

If you’re looking for something a little smaller or even a fun stocking stuffer, Nerdy Nuts has you covered. They offer a unique custom peanut butter experience where guests get to make their own blend. One of the owners of Nerdy Nuts says she thinks the best gifts are ones that can be shared.

“And that’s exactly what nerdy nuts is going to do it’s gonna come into your life it’s gonna bring you happiness and fun and fill you up. You’re gonna think of all the creative things that you can make with this peanut butter if you want to come in and do it here and that’s just what’s so fun about it. It’s unique and you can’t get this anywhere else in the world,” said Erika Mount.

You can order pre-made peanut butter from their website or they offer gift cards if you want to bring someone in to make the peanut butter with them.

