Time to reduce, reuse, recycle for America’s Recycles Day 2023

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Americans make a lot of trash every day and most of it ends up in smelly trashcans and then left for landfills to do the smashing.

Despite our best efforts, there are things we can do every day to make our world a greener place to live. For America’s Recycle Day 2023, we uncover the myth about recycling and turning that trash into environmental treasure year-round.

Nov. 15 may be America’s Recycles Day but when it comes to trash, some Americans have had an out-of-sight, out-of-mind attitude. According to the EPA, the average American produces 1700 pounds of garbage per year. As for South Dakota, we are ranked 28th when it comes to recycling, only 36% of us in the Mount Rushmore state take the time to recycle common containers, plastics, and cardboard. The 3 R’s, Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle, a campaign from the 70s to make us more aware of how detrimental pollution was to our environment despite improvements in waste management, many still don’t know what should go in and what should go out and how costly trash is.

Ria Hannon at Rapid City’s Landfill says recycling the wrong thing hurt the cause, “We have systems in place where we capture it, reuse it or burn it off but if we were not to do any of that and the methane would just evaporate into the atmosphere that’s a greenhouse gas and what happens is that the methane would get trapped in the atmosphere and warm the temperature of the Earth.” Hannon says despite our best efforts, recycling can be confusing and some stuff just can’t be recycled.

Lucas Hartshorn, Rapid City Solid Waste Supervisor adds, “Sleeping bags, big sheets of plastic with pellets,” can’t be recycled. Hannon says we’ve seen big tarps and the ones used to cover. We’ve seen those come in and when in doubt throw it out. "

We put a few locals to the test. Clayton Sever, a local recycler, answers if a Starbucks cup is recyclable and he answers yes. Keli Kintzlo, a local recycler says she’s not much of a recycler but answers yes to a Starbucks cup and says they make their cups recyclable. And Tesah Strouder, another local recycler says yes to the Starbucks cup as well.

We were all wrong says Hannon because she says, “We don’t recycle paper items here so you’ll find that recycling is the same everywhere but it’s not.”

To help with an intense level of sorting and grinding, Republic Services will be opening a first-of-its-kind, state-of-the-art plastic recycling process center in Las Vegas to bridge the gap from curbside collection to meeting manufacturing needs for several states across the country.

Here is a link to what is recyclable in Rapid City.

