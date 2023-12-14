Sugar Shack off Highway 385 went up in flames

By Ezra Garcia
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:22 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KEVN) - Late Wednesday evening, on Dec. 13, a fire was reported at the Sugar Shack off of Highway 385 near Silver City.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the structure up in flames.

Volunteer and fire departments came from a two-county area to help battle the blaze into the early morning, on Thursday, Dec. 14.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire is under investigation.

