South Dakota Board of Regents supports Dakota Advantage expansion, state employee discount

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Board of Regents (BOR) has approved the extension of the South Dakota Advantage rate to Minnesota residents starting this summer. Furthermore, the Regents have supported the inclusion of Kansas and Missouri in the South Dakota Advantage program. This tuition initiative is aimed at students from neighboring states who are seeking higher education and offers South Dakota resident rates to new out-of-state students.

The expansion program currently includes Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, and with the inclusion of Kansas and Missouri, it is set to become more comprehensive.

“South Dakota Advantage allows our public universities to break down another barrier to entry and showcase everything South Dakota has to offer to attract our region’s best and brightest minds,” said BOR Executive Director Nathan Lukkes. “With South Dakota’s competitive price point, exceptional academic programs, and endless career opportunities, we’re confident we can help students achieve their dreams and build a fulfilling future in our state.”

The economic prosperity of South Dakota largely depends on the presence of a highly educated workforce. Consequently, almost 30% of nonresident students choose to remain in the state and work after completing their degree.

Starting from the summer term of 2024, new students who enroll in the BOR system will be charged the South Dakota Advantage rate. However, current Minnesota students enrolled in the BOR system will continue to receive the Minnesota reciprocity rate until they graduate. This change in rates only applies to new incoming and transfer students.

Lukkes also introduced an exciting new benefit for state employees. Starting from the upcoming spring semester of 2024, eligible state employees will be able to avail of a 50% reduction in tuition fees for online courses offered by South Dakota’s public universities.

“This program supports the Board’s goal of creating a skilled, knowledgeable, and energetic workforce that can drive innovation and contribute to the overall development of our great state,” said BOR President Tim Rave. “We are excited to offer this opportunity and look forward to seeing its positive impact on our employees, universities, and state.”

Starting now, students can be accepted at a discounted rate but on a “last student in” basis. This means that their admission will depend on course availability and does not guarantee enrollment. However, this opportunity will allow state employees to study without incurring any additional expenses. If vacant spots are available, students using this discounted rate may be granted admission for up to six credits per semester.

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.