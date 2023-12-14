Overnight burglary that puts one organization in a standstill

Someone was being a real Grinch, as an overnight burglary at the Big Brothers Big Sisters Rapid City location left staff members in shock.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:44 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An overnight burglary at the Big Brothers Big Sisters Rapid City location left staff members in shock.

At 6:50 a.m. on Wednesday, the Rapid City Police Department contacted the executive director of the organization, reporting that they had discovered stolen electronics, toys, and other Christmas items in a red wagon on Quincy Street. Executive director Nicole Burdick says she then came into the office to find the space had been ransacked.

“My computer was trashed, I mean, thrashed apart—technology, clothing, some Christmas stuff that we had put together for kids in our program, so just odds and ends,” said Big Brother Big Sisters Executive Director Nicole Burdick.

According to Burdick, this isn’t the first burglary the organization has experienced this year. The organization aims to schedule a board meeting soon to brainstorm solutions that could prevent such incidents from happening again and to enhance safety measures for both the building and its occupants.

“I had received a grant, and I had enough money left in the grant to figure out, do we need to buy video cameras or do we need to go under a 24/7 lockdown because of situations that have happened in the past. We decided to go with the 24/7 lockdown instead of the surveillance cameras, and now I’m like, oh, there’s that,” said Burdick.

If you wish to support and donate to Big Brothers Big Sisters, you can do so by donating items to their downtown location or clicking here.

