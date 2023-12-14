No Snow, No problem

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The lack of snow can make you feel less than enthusiastic about the potential of a winter wonderland for the holidays.

But you don’t need snow to head outdoors and have some fun this time of year, all you need is an adventurous spirit and a little imagination.

Carrie Gerlach with Black Hills Adventure Tours says one advantage to the lack of snow is going hiking.

Hiking during winter often means having the trails to yourself and no bugs.

“There’re so many trails out in the Black Hills that are great for hiking this time of year. With really no ice out there, no snow it makes it a lot safer during the winter than it normally would be if there was snow,” said Gerlach.

If you think hiking is an activity best saved for warmer weather or you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit, you can head to

Storybook Island’s Christmas Nights of Lights or you can use Rapid City’s Tour De Lights and check out some of the best decorations in town.

