Mixology at Home - Bourbon and Cream Cocktail

This is a good fall and winter cocktail, keeping with our one, two, three ingredients, no chemistry degree needed approach to Mixology at Home.

I don’t have a name for this bourbon and cream cocktail so call it whatever suits you.

Ingredients

2 oz bourbon

1 oz apple-cinnamon syrup (you might want to cut this to ¾ oz)

1 oz heavy cream

Nutmeg for garnish

Directions: Add the three ingredients to an ice-filled shaker, shake and strain into a rocks or martini glass, and garnish with some nutmeg. You could also add a stick of cinnamon, but I don’t add garnish at home if the drink is just for me; seems like a waste of a cinnamon stick.

The drink does beg for a festive rimmer but I’m not sure what would work. I thought about adding a nutmeg rim but the spice would be too strong. This drink is a work in progress.

You should make the syrup the day before or at least early enough so you can cool it. The syrup takes about 10 minutes to make but it can be stored for future use. A cup of syrup can last for two to three weeks in the refrigerator; and make eight to 16 drinks, depending upon how much you use in each drink. Note that this syrup can be used for other fare, such as pancakes and waffles.

Apple-Cinnamon Syrup

Making apple-cinnamon syrup is a little more involved than your basic sugar syrup; but still not difficult.

Ingredients

1 apple, peeled and cut into slices

2 to 3 sticks of cinnamon (some recipes call for powdered cinnamon, but powdered spices don’t always dissolve entirely)

½ tsp vanilla extract

Cup of water

Cup of sugar

Directions: Peel and slice the apple and add it, with the cinnamon, extract, water, and sugar into a saucepan. Bring to a boil and then let simmer for five minutes before taking it off the stove to cool. The longer you let the syrup sit, the stronger the apple and cinnamon taste will be. I would let it sit for an hour or two.

Many of the syrups I make can be used for other things. This syrup, as well as the cinnamon syrup, is great on waffles or pancakes. The Chinese five-spice syrup I use in a scotch old fashioned also works as a marinade for pork.

