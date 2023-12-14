Man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography after fleeing Canada with kids

52 year old Benjamin Moore was also charged with possession of child pornography and pleaded guilty to that Wednesday.
By Madison Newman
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:26 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man caught at a Sturgis campground during the 2022 Rally and accused of bringing two kids into the country from Canada illegally enters a plea in federal court in Rapid City, on Dec. 13.

Benjamin Moore, 52, was also charged with possession of child pornography and pleaded guilty to that Wednesday.

As part of a plea agreement, the charge of transportation of illegal aliens was dropped.

According to the factual basis statement in the case, Moore and the children’s mother were accused of taking the children from Canada to avoid prosecution and having the kids taken away and came into the United States by cutting through a barbed wire fence and driving into the US illegally in Montana.

When Moore and the children were found in Sturgis, he was also found with child pornography on his phone.

He faces up to ten years in prison when he’s sentenced.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found dead at rural residence in Southern Lawrence County
Skeletal remains found in remote wooded area outside Spearfish
Utility company drills into Southwest Rapid City water line
The sentencing for this case depends on whether Colhoff is found to be a habitual offender or...
Edgemont man pleads not guilty to attempted first-degree murder
Video lottery casinos, like this one at One Stop Madison in Madison, S.D., are becoming more...
South Dakota cities cap video lottery as state eyes betting increase

Latest News

Can you help Zippy find his way back to the North Pole?
Custer takes the elf off the shelf and into the streets
Vitalant has declared a state of urgency of blood donation as donor numbers have taken a dip...
Vitalant on short supply needs blood donors right now
With a looming deadline of December 15th for gig workers to pick their health coverage, the...
Deadline to get health insurance for Freelancers is now, here’s what you can do
Two male juveniles attempted to steal a car in the parking lot of 120 Disk Drive.
Two juveniles were caught by RCPD trying to steal a car