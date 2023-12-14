Man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography after fleeing Canada with kids

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man caught at a Sturgis campground during the 2022 Rally and accused of bringing two kids into the country from Canada illegally enters a plea in federal court in Rapid City, on Dec. 13.

Benjamin Moore, 52, was also charged with possession of child pornography and pleaded guilty to that Wednesday.

As part of a plea agreement, the charge of transportation of illegal aliens was dropped.

According to the factual basis statement in the case, Moore and the children’s mother were accused of taking the children from Canada to avoid prosecution and having the kids taken away and came into the United States by cutting through a barbed wire fence and driving into the US illegally in Montana.

When Moore and the children were found in Sturgis, he was also found with child pornography on his phone.

He faces up to ten years in prison when he’s sentenced.

